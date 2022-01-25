Film and TV productions generate £42m for Glasgow
Film and broadcasting activities generated a record £42.4m for Glasgow's economy last year, according to a report.
Big productions which were filmed in part in the city included The Flash and the fifth Indiana Jones film.
TV series such as Channel 4's Screw, and parts of BBC's Shetland and Guilt 2 were also filmed in Glasgow.
The figures do not include the ongoing production of Batgirl, which will be included in the city's 2022 total.
Batgirl is the first major film production to be entirely based in the city.
Filming is co-ordinated by the council's film commission - the Glasgow Film Office - which acts as a "one-stop shop" for productions.
The GFO leads the Glasgow Film Partnership, a body with over 60 members, which aims to make filming on location in the city as simple as possible.
Members of the partnership include Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, Glasgow Science Centre, the University of Glasgow, Glasgow Airport and Network Rail.
The latest productions follow a series of major films and broadcast series shot in Glasgow, including World War Z, Under The Skin, Outlaw King, Outlander, Succession and Still Game.
Meanwhile, the city council said the development of the Kelvin Hall Film and Studio Hub - to be completed in late summer - would further drive the development of the film and broadcast industry in Glasgow.
It wants to see the city become the Scottish hub for major TV broadcasters and production companies to help meet growing demand for shows for organisations such as the BBC, ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4 and Netflix.
In addition, the hub is expected to create and maintain new and existing local jobs in the industry.