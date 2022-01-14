Scottish Engineering appoints first female president
Scottish Engineering has appointed its first female president in more than 150 years.
Aine Finlayson, who is director of manufacturing at temporary power giant Aggreko, will hold the title for the next two years.
The leading industry body has also chosen a female as its vice-president.
Bernie O'Neil, head of operations at defence company Thales UK, will work alongside Ms Finlayson during her tenure.
Scottish Engineering is an industry membership association for engineering and manufacturing in Scotland, with a heritage dating back to 1865.
Its membership accounts for more than a third of all employment in engineering and manufacturing in Scotland.
'Role model'
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Finlayson said she was looking forward to "embracing the challenges of today's world and the transition to a low carbon economy" and "acting as a role model to encourage more diversity across the Scottish engineering industry".
Scottish Engineering chief executive Paul Sheerin added: "Aine takes the helm at a time where the pace of change of both challenge and opportunity has never been more rapid.
"I don't think we could be better supported than by someone with her experience, knowledge and balance."