Filofax maker FLB Group faces strike action in pay dispute
More than 100 workers are set to launch a series of strikes at Midlothian-based print and publishing firm FLB Group in a dispute over pay.
The union Unite said strike action would begin early on Wednesday and last for 24 hours.
It is the first of a wave of 24-hour stoppages planned until 31 March.
The Dalkeith-based company, whose brands include the filofax personal organiser and Letts diaries, has been approached for comment.
Unite said 95.7% of the eligible workforce backed strike action after pay talks broke down.
Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said: "FLB has made several derisory offers to its workers despite the company having a healthy order book."
According to accounts filed at Companies House, FLB reported turnover of £20.3m in the year to the end of April 2020. This was down from £24.3m the previous year.