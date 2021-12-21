Multi-million pound Falkirk Growth Deal to be signed
- Published
A deal that will provide a major economic boost to the Falkirk area is set to be sealed.
The UK and Scottish governments and Falkirk Council will sign an agreement which will allow 11 projects to proceed as part of the Falkirk Growth Deal.
It is expected to result in up to 2,000 jobs and £1bn worth of future investment in the area.
Projects will include a sustainable transport hub and a "regionally significant" arts centre.
The agreement will also help Grangemouth's petrochemical complex, which currently produces 10% of Scotland's carbon emissions, transition to net zero.
Under the deal, the 11 projects will be able to use a total of £80m investment from the UK and Scottish governments, £45m from Falkirk Council and £5.8m from Scottish Canals to create an investment zone for Falkirk and Grangemouth.
The funding includes:
- £10m for a carbon dioxide utilisation centre that will capture CO2
- £4m for an innovation skills transition centre
- £21m for a sustainable transport hub and a "green corridor' that will connect local communities
- £4m for Scotland's Canal Centre that will bring a derelict site into use
- £3m for Scotland's National Outdoor Art Park
The Scottish government is matching the UK Treasury's £40m investment as well as adding £10m for local green projects.
'Landmark signing'
The deal will be signed on Tuesday by Scotland's Economy Secretary Kate Forbes, UK government minister Iain Stewart and Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn.
Mr Stewart said the "landmark signing" would deliver transformative investment in Falkirk and the surrounding areas.
He said: "The deal will create and protect jobs in the area through innovative projects such as supporting Grangemouth petrochemical complex's transition away from fossil fuels with the creation of a centre of excellence in carbon capture as we move towards net zero."
Ms Forbes said the Scottish government's investments would "enable inclusive and sustainable economic growth for the area, creating a fairer and greener economy".
She added: "The deal will help regenerate town centres, create new cultural attractions, transform local transport, reskill the workforce and help decarbonise industry."
City region deals are designed to encourage economic growth and create jobs.
They have seen the UK and Scottish governments collaborate with local councils on infrastructure schemes such as new rail links.
Glasgow signed Scotland's first city deal in 2014.