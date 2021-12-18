Covid in Scotland: Calls for hospitality support after 'bleak Friday'
Talks on further support for Scottish businesses are set to take place as firms feel the pinch on what should be their busiest weekend of the year.
The UK government is due to hold a Cobra meeting including leaders of the devolved administrations, who want more money for measures to tackle Omicron.
The Scottish government has already said bars and restaurants will receive a £66m support package.
But hospitality bosses say this would not cover even a few days' losses.
The sum was a share of a £100m package from the Scottish government's budget, which also covered the food and drink supply chain, the cultural sector and the wedding sector.
Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme he had visited a number of hospitality venues on Friday night, and there was a noticeable drop in footfall.
He said: "It was a bit unreal, it was quieter than what we'd expect for what would traditionally have been 'black Friday' - which we're calling 'bleak Friday'.
"This is the time of year when we would normally take 30-35% of our annual turnover to see us through January-February time and the last reports we've had in since the Public Health Scotland message came out on Thursday of last week, we're probably seeing a big impound of turnover lost in Scotland through this."
On the £100m funding from the Scottish government, Mr Montgomery said the hospitality industry's share was "a lot short" as they had expected an 80:20 split.
He said: "It wouldn't even cover one or two days of loss of turnover for some people, it certainly wouldn't cover the wages for one week.
"We'll take it, of course we will, but there has got to be some ongoing talks between the UK and Scottish governments - put all political differences aside and get this sorted out."
The Scottish government has made repeated calls for more money from the UK government - a phone call involving Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson took place on Friday.
Earlier this week the Treasury announced £220m of immediate funding, but Scottish ministers say this had been brought forward from next year and had already been budgeted for.
Mr Montgomery said he would welcome the return of the UK government's furlough scheme to help cover staff costs - but only providing businesses were not forced to close.
He said: "We have the ping-demic starting to come back again where staff are going off but we have no back up on that. So if our staff go off, two or three say it's in a kitchen - the whole business is shut."
On Friday, new guidance for shops, hospitality venues and other businesses was introduced in a bid to stem the transmission of Covid.
In pubs, the guidance stops short of making table service mandatory, but does say it is "strongly encouraged".
It also brings back greater physical distancing and one-way entrances and exits to shops and supermarkets.
On Saturday, Braehead shopping centre in Renfrewshire said the malls had been "busy", with "a stream of socially-distanced shoppers" taking advantage of the last weekend to shop before Christmas.
Nicola Sturgeon warned on Friday that Omicron was now the dominant strain of the virus and a "tsunami" was beginning to hit Scotland.
Dr Christine Tait-Burkhard - an expert in infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh - told the programme that the Omicron variant was "spreading incredibly fast… we can slow it down but we cannot stop it".
However, she pointed to advice from the UK government's scientific advisory group, Sage, which said if we want to stop the spread we should go back to limiting indoor hospitality and indoor meetings.
She continued: "What we've seen with Omicron is it's very good at spreading in close-contact, large settings… that means certain businesses such as nightclubs are indeed a really good place where the virus can spread easily.
"It's also a place where we have the lowest vaccination rate because it tends to [attract] the younger generation.
"We have seen Wales closing down nightclubs after Christmas. It is a good potential that that might happen in Scotland as well alongside large events."