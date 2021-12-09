New £90m shipping deal for Aberdeen firm to create dozens of jobs
- Published
An Aberdeen shipping firm has won a £90m contract for a giant North Sea offshore wind farm.
North Star Renewables had already won deals worth £270m for the planned 3.6GW Dogger Bank project and expected to create 130 new UK-based jobs.
The firm said the new deal - for a fourth service operation vessel - would mean about another 40 posts.
The wind farm will be located more than 80 miles (130km) off the north east coast of England.
It is being developed by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.
North Star chief executive officer Matthew Gordon said the vessels would provide "home-from-home living space" for the offshore wind technicians as well as "respite from the often-harsh North Sea environment".
Each of the vessels are contracted on a 10-year agreement.
The Dogger Bank wind farm is expected to be completed in 2026.