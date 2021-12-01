Energy firm SSE to create 850 distribution jobs
- Published
Energy firm SSE has announced plans to create more than 850 jobs in its distribution business in the north of Scotland and central southern England.
The Perth-based company said the move would boost its investment in the areas by around a third for the next price control period between 2023 and 2028.
Customer energy bills will not be increased by the investment, it added.
SSE is currently working to reconnect thousands of homes in north-east Scotland affected by Storm Arwen.
Last month, SEE announced plans to invest £12.5bn over the next five years to accelerate its net zero plans.
The company said that would see it increase renewable energy output five-fold within 10 years.
SSE owns and runs Scotland's last fossil-fuel fired power station at Peterhead, but has promised to reduce its emissions through carbon capture technology.
Under its SSEN business plan, which has been submitted to regulator Ofgem for approval, the distribution division aims to cut its carbon footprint by 35%.
It also plans to secure the connection of 1.3 million electric vehicles and 800,000 heat pumps on its network.
SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: "Collectively, SSE is investing nearly £7m each day, enabling over 20% of the upcoming UK electricity networks investment, the delivery of over 25% of the UK's 40GW offshore wind target and so much more to help the UK and other governments decarbonise."
SSE has resisted calls from activist investor Elliott Investment Management for a break-up, instead focusing on its green spending drive funded by a dividend cut and asset sales.
It is set to sell a 25% stake in SSEN Distribution, as well as SSEN Transmission, likely to be early in 2023-24.