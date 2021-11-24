Outlander film studio sold to US investors
A film studio in North Lanarkshire used by the hit TV series Outlander has been sold to US investors.
Wardpark Studios in Cumbernauld has been bought by Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management.
Located on a 14-acre former warehouse site, Wardpark is the largest film studio in Scotland.
Wardpark CEO Terry Thomson said the deal will help "further establish" Scotland as one of the global hubs for the production of film and TV dramas.
He added: "The demand is unstoppable but we have to compete in a global market to attract inward productions. It is my intention to now expand our investments in the Scottish screen sector."
Wardpark is currently home to the sixth season of the hit TV series Outlander and all previous seasons have also been filmed at the campus.
The Wardpark staff will remain unchanged, according to a press release issued to announce the sale.
Global player
Executive Director of Screen Scotland, Isabel Davis, said the studio has been a "phenomenal training ground" for the country's screen sector.
She added: "Wardpark Studios has led the surge in production from Scotland for many years now and remains at the forefront.
"It's great to see that Terry's success story has caught the attention of a global player."
Michael Hackman, founder of Hackman Capital Partners, added: "Wardpark has been a strong catalyst for growth in the country's creative sector and Scotland has become an important filming destination for international content creators."
Hackman and its affiliate The MBS Group have 65 studio locations in their portfolio across six countries including MBS Media Campus and Sony Pictures Animation Studios in California.
It comes at a productive time for the TV and film industry in Scotland, as a number of Amazon Prime series are filmed in the country.
They include a TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel Anansi Boys, which is due to be shot at First Stage Studios in Leith.