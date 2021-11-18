Engineering services group Edwin James plans 100 new jobs
- Published
A Glasgow-based engineering services firm has revealed plans to create more than 100 jobs over the next two years.
Edwin James Group said a series of contract wins had led to a "record" order book in excess of £500m.
The group, which has bases in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and other parts of the UK, expects about 40 of the new posts to be based north of the border.
The roles will include mechanical and electrical engineers, project engineers and apprentices.
The jobs announcement came as the company, which employs nearly 1,000 staff, reported that turnover dropped by 11%, to £136m, in the year to February 2021, although profits "held up well".
Edwin James attributed the fall to "operational challenges" as a result of pandemic lockdowns but added that it remained resilient and had become "a diverse business that is well-placed to navigate shocks to the economy".