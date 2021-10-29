McVitie's closure: Last-ditch attempt to save factory fails
A last-ditch attempt to save the McVitie's biscuit factory in Glasgow from closure has failed.
An action group trying to prevent the business from shutting down announced on Friday that attempts to persuade owners Pladis that there was a viable alternative had not been successful.
Pladis issued redundancy notices to more than 450 workers in June.
But the Pladis Action Group led by politicians and unions launched a bid to save the jobs.
Following the group's ninth meeting, Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she "very sadly" accepted that its efforts had been unsuccessful.
She said: "The Pladis Action Group has worked tirelessly to develop and table credible, sensible counter proposals for consideration by Pladis to retain its presence in Scotland and retain the jobs of the skilled workforce.
"My thoughts are with the workforce and their families who are now facing a redundancy situation, and we will continue to support them throughout this next period.
"Pladis has always indicated a responsibility and willingness to discuss the potential legacy options for the site and we look forward to engaging constructively with them on what we can achieve to fulfil this ambition."
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said the council remained "committed to working with our partners to develop a legacy that provides infrastructure that attracts a new age of manufacturing to the East End of the city and provides jobs for the future".
Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue expressed "huge disappointment" at the news.
He said: "Despite rigorous attempts by Unite to ensure a future for the factory, McVities have finally put paid to any continuation of biscuit production at Tollcross.
"Unite believes there are opportunities for McVities to leave a lasting legacy by providing resources that could involve the repurposing of the site, enabling the workers and the wider Tollcross community to have a future they can depend on.
"Unite is calling for McVities to do the right thing before they switch off the lights at the Tollcross site."
'Proper legacy'
GMB Scotland organiser Robert Deavy said it was "still a disappointment that no serious consideration was truly given to the counter proposal set out by the action group to keep these vital manufacturing jobs in Scotland".
He added: "What we are requesting now is that Pladis co-operate with the government and trade unions to ensure that a proper legacy is left at this historic site should the company finalise the decision to vacate.
"It remains the fact that this is the end of an era and an institution in Glasgow's East End and we feel that the area should be respected as such."
Pladis has been approached for comment.