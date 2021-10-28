New wind farm to power Amazon's operations
A new Scottish wind farm has started providing green power for Amazon's operational centres across the UK.
The 50MW, 14-turbine Beinn an Tuirc 3 wind farm on the Kintyre peninsula was built by ScottishPower Renewables.
Amazon is buying 100% of its output to power its data centres, corporate offices and fulfilment centres under a Power Purchase Agreement.
ScottishPower said Beinn an Tuirc 3 was the largest wind farm in its portfolio to be built without government support.
Amazon reported that it was its first operational renewable energy project in the UK.
UK manager John Boumphrey said: "Amazon is on a path to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of schedule.
"Investing in clean energy and working across all of our operations to become more efficient is just one of the many actions we are taking to reach our commitment as part of The Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040."