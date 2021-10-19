Scotland misses out on first carbon capture and storage facility
By Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland's environment correspondent
- Published
Scotland has missed out on UK government backing to develop the first carbon capture and storage facility.
It had been hoped the Acorn Project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire could be ready by the middle of the decade.
The project has been designed to take and store carbon dioxide in the Goldeneye field in the North Sea. It is now likely to be developed as part of the second phase in the 2030s.
The first development will instead be on the Humber and around Liverpool.
The Scottish project was said to be "shovel ready", using redundant pipelines once used to extract gas from the field.
The project would have captured emissions from Grangemouth and St Fergus, plus a new power station at Peterhead.
The technology has been developed to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere.
Backers say it could be an important tool for tackling climate change.
The news comes ahead of the the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, being held from 31 October to 12 November.