'I'm worried how my business will fare with COP26'
By Magnus Bennett
BBC Scotland News
- Published
Glasgow businessman Mohsen Souli is in two minds about the COP26 summit.
The cafe and antiques shop owner is excited at the prospect of tens of thousands of people descending on Glasgow, potentially boosting his sales.
But he's also worried. His businesses are only a short distance away from the SEC Campus, where COP26 is due to take place from the end of this month.
Road closures around Finnieston, where he is based, have left him wondering if shop footfall will grow or slump.
But he's even more worried about security.
"I am concerned about what might happen if there are protests. I am hopeful that they will be very peaceful but if not, a broken window would cost me £5,000 to replace," he says.
"I also don't know what affect the closing of roads is going to have on my business - will it be good or bad?"
Mr Souli says he plans to stock up on goods for his cafe ahead of the summit, in case deliveries are affected by security and traffic measures.
"I can't be sure whether I will be getting too many supplies - things are very uncertain at the moment.
"I have spoken to other businesses in the area and everyone has the same feeling of uncertainty. We will just have to see how it goes," he adds.
Businesses in other sectors have widely welcomed COP26 - and its potential for future business - but some remain concerned over the impact on trading of road closures, traffic congestion and planned rail and bus strikes.
Road closures are due to come into effect in Glasgow from Saturday 23 October - more than a week before the start of the event - and last until 15 November.
Get Ready Glasgow, the city's information site, has produced a congestion map showing how travel in the city will be "significantly impacted".
Hotels and other accommodation providers in central Scotland have reported high levels of occupancy for the duration of the UN climate summit, bringing in welcome business as they work to recover from the pandemic.
But Leon Thompson, executive director for Scotland of trade body UKHospitality, said the picture was less clear for bar and restaurant owners.
"They will be hoping to see greater footfall on the streets during the event, but road closures in the city may have an impact on that," he explains.
"Traffic congestion may also have an effect on the number of people going out and about during the summit."
A further uncertainty, he added, was the amount of disruption road closures could have on deliveries of supplies to premises.
The Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland has also raised concerns about the potential disruption facing some members.
Policy chairman Andrew McRae explained: "Like any global conference, COP26 was bound to cause some disruption to residents and businesses in Glasgow.
"While communications from the relevant authorities have mostly been good, the scale of the road closures has worried some in business as well as people who travel for work.
"And even if you know about a major diversion, that doesn't compensate you if, for example, it becomes more difficult for your customers to reach you for almost a month.
"On a more positive note, the high-end tourism and hospitality sector in Scotland looks likely to do well from the conference.
"And the event is an opportunity to show Glasgow and Scotland, as well as our business community, to some of the most important decision-makers on the planet."
The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said "inevitably" there would be some disruption to businesses over the course of the summit, but added it was working closely with Glasgow City Council and the Scottish and UK governments to minimise the impact.
Chief executive Stuart Patrick said: "COP26 will put Glasgow on the world stage and we will be working hard with our members to ensure there is a lasting economic and environmental legacy from the event."
Contingency plans
The Scottish Retail Consortium said its industry had shown repeatedly over recent years that it was adept at coping with disruptions and ensuring shoppers could continue to have access to a good range of products.
Director David Lonsdale said: "Most retailers in Glasgow have well-developed contingency plans in place to deal with a massive event like COP26, and to minimise any short-term impact on shoppers and deliveries to stores.
"Retailers continue to carefully monitor developments including road closures and industrial action with public transport.
"However, with trading conditions very tough at the moment, and with Glasgow's shopper footfall down by a fifth compared to pre-pandemic times, this will certainly put these plans to the test."