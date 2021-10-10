Rare Dalmore whisky sale raises £100,000 for V&A Dundee
- Published
The V&A Dundee design museum is to receive £100,000 from the sale of a collection of rare single malt whisky.
The announcement by Dalmore Distillery came after it sold a collection of six bottles at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong for £830,000.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to the V&A, as part of a four-year partnership between the distillery and the museum.
The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection was bought by an Asian private collector.
Alness-based Dalmore said it was the only complete set of its kind, bringing together milestone releases from 1951, 1967, 1979, 1980, 1995 and 2000.
Sotheby's spirits specialist Jonny Fowle said: "The Dalmore is truly an icon of the whisky world, and this collection encapsulates everything that the distillery stands for.
"In today's premium whisky market, it also encapsulates the key elements sought after by collectors over the past two years."
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell added: "This generous donation will help continue to support the work we do to champion and celebrate design as an integral part of everyone's life, in Dundee, across Scotland and around the world."