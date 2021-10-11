Scottish firms raise prices 'at sharpest rate for 22 years'
Scottish firms raised prices last month at the sharpest rate since at least 1999 in the face of severe inflationary pressures, according to a survey.
The latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI suggested companies were having to pass on the rising costs of materials, pay, logistics, Covid and Brexit.
Cost burdens were reported to be rising at their quickest rate since 2008.
RBS said firms raised their average charges "to a degree unseen" since its survey began 22 years ago.
On a positive note, the survey found manufacturing and service sector output rose for a seventh straight month.
However, September saw the slowest rate of increase for five months, as a sustained upturn in services was slightly offset by a renewed fall in manufacturing output.
For the sixth time in as many months, inflows of new work rose, with respondents linking the latest uplift with strong client demand, in part due to the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
Although still sharp overall, expansion eased to its slowest rate since April, as sustained growth at services firms was partially offset by a fresh decline in manufacturing order book volumes.
The pace of expansion in new business across Scotland was broadly in line with the UK average.
Meanwhile, the survey highlighted a sustained rise in Scottish private sector employment. Panellists linked the latest upturn in staffing levels to higher workloads. Furthermore, the rate of job creation accelerated to a four-month high and was sharp overall.
Scotland also registered the third-quickest increase in employment across the 12 monitored UK areas in September, behind only London and Wales.
RBS Scotland board chairman Malcolm Buchanan said Scotland's private sector "remained on a growth footing" in September but some momentum had been lost due to fresh reductions in both output and order book volumes at goods producers.
He added: "Although the latest data does indicate a slight slowdown in growth, the third quarter as a whole nonetheless saw to one of the quickest expansions of the private sector on record and it remains in a strong position as we enter the closing months of the year."