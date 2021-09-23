Stagecoach workers balloted over strike action
- Published
Stagecoach workers are being balloted on industrial action in a move which could hit bus services across Scotland.
The union Unite said the vote over a pay dispute covered 1,500 drivers, administrative workers, engineering staff and cleaners at major depots.
They include Angus, Ardrossan, Ayr, Brodick, Cumbernauld, Dumfries, Dundee, Fife, Inverness, Highlands and Islands, Kilmarnock and Perth.
The ballot was launched after pay talks between the union and firm broke down.
Stagecoach said it remained open to continuing discussions.
The union move came on the day rival transport firm National Express confirmed it was in talks to buy the Perth-based bus operator.
Ina statement, Unite said major bus routes and remote communities could be "severely disrupted" from late October until late January if members were to back action.
It also warned that forthcoming events such as the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow could be affected.
Unite is currently involved in about 20 separate disputes with Stagecoach across the UK over pay and other related issues.
Ballots on industrial action are due to take place next week at other Stagecoach operations, including in Manchester and the north east of England.
'Extremely profitable'
Unite said Stagecoach's stance over pay had been "nothing short of shocking".
Regional coordinator Dougie Maguire said: "The Stagecoach Group is extremely profitable.
"It also directly benefits from millions of pounds of public funds every year through various Scottish government schemes, not to mention benefiting from the UK government's furlough scheme for the last 18 months.
"If Stagecoach do not come to their senses, then many of the nation's major bus routes will grind to a halt if our members vote for industrial action."
'Good packages'
Responding to the ballot, Stagecoach said Covid-19 had resulted in a fall in passenger numbers, and that fares revenue was "significantly short" of what was needed even to cover the day-to-day costs of running services.
A spokeswoman said: "We are committed to offering good packages for our people - and the offers we have made are line with other bus operators and reflect inflation over the period.
"Any changes to pay and conditions must reflect the local economic conditions, the varying costs of running services and the level of passenger journeys if the bus network is to remain sustainable.
"We very much remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to return to talks."