Energy firm workers 'not consulted' over redundancies
Former employees at two energy suppliers who have ceased trading could take legal action over how their redundancies were handled.
Edinburgh-based People's Energy, which supplies gas and electricity to 350,000 homes and 1,000 businesses, announced on Tuesday that it was closing.
Utility Point, which has its HQ in Dorset and has 220,000 domestic customers, has also shut down.
Ex-workers claim they were not consulted before being dismissed.
According to one member of staff based in Selkirk, they were told to collect their things and leave the premises with immediate effect.
A legal firm approached by more than a dozen former employees said they had been "summoned into the office" to be told their jobs had been lost, after the company failed to agree terms.
'Very anxious'
Mohammed Balal, of Aticus Law, believes the two companies may have failed to properly consult with staff about the job losses.
If they make successful a claim, the firm said they could receive up to eight weeks' worth of pay in compensation, with a cap of £544 per week.
Mr Balal said: "They have literally had their lives turned upside down and are understandably feeling very anxious and concerned about what the future holds."
National advice service Advice Direct Scotland has said energy supplies to People's Energy and Utility Point customers would continue.
It also said those affected would not lose any money owed to them.
Consumers have also been advised not to immediately switch to a new supplier as a new company will be chosen by regulator Ofgem.
People's Energy was formed in 2017 by East Lothian couple David Pike and Karin Sode following a crowdfunding campaign.
The firm promised to return profits to its customers in a transparent, ethical way of working.
In August last year, it announced plans to create 100 new jobs with an expansion into the Borders.