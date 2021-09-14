Slight increase in Scotland's employment rate
The number of people in work in Scotland rose slightly during the summer as job vacancies hit a record high, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics said 74.1% of people aged 16-64 were in employment between May and June, a 0.2% increase on the previous quarter.
Across the UK, there was an employment rate of 75.2% and vacancies rose above one million for the first time.
Scotland's unemployment rate was 4.3% - a 0.1% drop on the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, HMRC estimates show there were 9,000 more payrolled employees in August than July 2021.
However, this is 25,000 fewer than in February 2020 - the month before the first coronavirus lockdown.
Employment minister Richard Lochhead said the HMRC figure "reflects our gradual ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic".
