Slight increase in Scotland's employment rate
- Published
The number of people in work in Scotland rose slightly during the summer, according to the latest figures.
The Office for National Statistics said 74.1% of people aged between 16 and 64 were in employment between May and June 2021, a 0.2% increase on the previous quarter.
However, this was below the UK-wide employment rate of 75.2%.
Scotland's unemployment rate was 4.3% - a 0.1% drop on the previous quarter.
