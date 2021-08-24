Scottish Shop staff urged to report abuse under new law
Shop workers in Scotland are being urged to report attacks and incidents of abuse as new legislation aimed at protecting them comes into force.
Union officials at Usdaw made the plea as a UK-wide survey found 92% of retail staff had experienced verbal abuse in the past year.
A total of 70% said they had been threatened by a customer, while 14% reported being physically assaulted.
However, a fifth of victims did not inform their employers.
The survey was released on the day that the remaining provisions of new legislation improving protection for shop workers in Scotland came into force.
The legislation, the result of a member's bill by Labour MSP Daniel Johnson, makes it a specific offence to assault, abuse or threaten retail staff.
An attack that takes place while the perpetrator is trying to buy age-restricted products such as alcohol would be an aggravating factor for the courts to consider.
The legislation was supported by all parties at Holyrood, despite the government initially arguing that its provisions were already covered by existing criminal laws.
In releasing its survey findings, Usdaw revealed details of "heartbreaking" testimonies it had received from staff.
One retail worker in the Lothians area reported: "Multiple times I've had stuff thrown at me and once was kicked into a machine."
A worker in the south of Scotland said the abuse they had received included being "sworn at, spat at, kicked at, punched at, eggs thrown at me".
In another case, a Glasgow worker reported they had "had a bottle held over my head" while working on a till, adding they had also been "called a rat and been warned to watch myself walking home at night".
'Report it to sort it'
Tracy Gilbert, Usdaw's Scottish regional secretary, welcomed the legislation coming into force, adding: "We again thank Daniel Johnson MSP and all MSPs for listening to the pleas of our members and giving them the legislative support they so desperately need."
She added: "For this new legislation to have a real impact, we need to make sure staff report incidents of violence, threats or abuse to their manager.
"We are aware that some retail workers may feel it won't make a difference, but my message to shop workers is absolutely clear - report it to sort it."
'Powerful statement'
Dr John Lee, head of policy at the Scottish Grocers' Federation, said: "Crime is unacceptable in our shops.
"By reporting every incident to police, those responsible will get the message loud and clear that we will not put up with this.
"The Protection of Workers Act is a powerful statement that threats, abuse and violence against shop staff will not be tolerated and that those responsible will face consequences."
Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said: "Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shop workers and demonstrate why the Scottish Parliament was right to pass a 'protection of shop workers' law.
Mr Lillis called on the UK government to follow Holyrood's example and introduce legislation to protect retail workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.