Scottish pubs 'running out of beer' amid supply problems
- Published
Some pubs in Scotland are on the brink of running out of beer as a result of supply problems, a trade body has warned.
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association said many deliveries to pubs had been cut back or cancelled since last week.
It also raised concerns over "delivery issues" facing suppliers of CO2, used to put the fizz into beer.
The warnings came as Belhaven owner Greene King said labour shortages were hitting distribution in Scotland.
Heineken is also reported to have stopped some deliveries.
Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, described the widespread supply problems - which is also affecting packaged beer products - as "a catastrophe".
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "We are just taking our first tentative steps towards recovery and the last thing this beleaguered industry needs is for restrictions to be imposed on it - this time, not (by) the government, but because of the supply chain and the problems they are experiencing," he said.
"Thursday, Friday last week we were hearing some reports that there were problems, particularly with some of the deliveries falling short by around 75%.
"But now we are hearing it from our members all over the country, and particularly the whole order being cancelled.
"We are hearing it is a shortage of drivers and warehouse staff."
Mr Wilkinson also raised concerns over a potential shortage of carbon dioxide supplies, three years after his industry - along with others - was hit by a previous CO2 shortage.
He explained: "A lot of CO2 suppliers are no longer taking on new customers. They have already suggested that there could be delivery issues.
"If we don't get the gas then we don't have the beer."
'Perfect storm'
Mr Wilkinson said pub customers would notice the shortages "pretty soon".
He added: "It's a massive problem. We are coming to the end of summer. We've missed out a great deal on the summer season, which is our busiest time.
"You couldn't write this - this is just a perfect storm against the industry."
A Greene King spokesperson said: "The issue of labour shortages is widespread and having an impact on the whole industry.
"We are working closely with our distribution partners to find a resolution to continue providing the excellent service we pride ourselves on to our loyal customers."