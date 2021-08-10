Aldi to recruit nearly 500 staff in Scotland
Aldi has announced plans to hire nearly 500 staff in Scotland between now and Christmas.
Roles will include apprenticeships and part-time posts such as store assistants and warehouse logistic workers, as well as store managers.
The discount supermarket said it was looking for people of all levels of experience to work at its stores and distribution centres across the nation.
Outlets where Aldi is looking to hire include Aberdeen, Ayr and Bathgate.
The company said a total of more than 490 posts were available, most of which would be permanent.
The recruitment push forms part of Aldi's UK-wide expansion drive in recent years.
New stores
The retailer, which currently has 96 stores north of the border, has already revealed plans to invest £20m in six new outlets this year.
They include Hermiston Gait, Edinburgh; Thornybank Industrial Estate, Dalkeith; Portlethen Retail Park, Aberdeen; J24 Retail Park, Govan; Thistle Business Park, Cumnock; and Palace Grounds RP, Hamilton.
A new store is also due to replace an existing one in Gateside Commerce Park, Haddington.
Aldi said it was also upgrading its Rutherglen, Strathaven, Forfar and Inverness stores.