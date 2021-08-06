Emirates Airline set to restart Glasgow-Dubai route
Emirates Airline is to restart services between Glasgow and Dubai on Wednesday.
The announcement came after the UK government said the United Arab Emirates would move from the red travel list to amber this weekend.
The Glasgow-Dubai route will operate until 30 October, initially on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
From September, Emirates will increase the frequency of its Boeing 777-200LR flights to a daily service.
Wednesday will mark the first service between Glasgow and Dubai since January.
The move to the amber list means fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai will no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
Glasgow Airport owner AGS Airports welcomed the return of the service.
Chief operating officer Mark Johnston said: "Emirates' decision to restart the country's busiest long-haul route is a significant step towards rebuilding Scotland's vital connectivity and will be welcome news to our passengers."