Scotch whisky industry leader Karen Betts to leave role
- Published
The first woman to lead the Scotch Whisky Association is leaving the industry body after four years in the post.
Karen Betts will take on a new role as head of the Food and Drink Federation.
The SWA said Ms Betts had successfully steered the industry through "a turbulent period", including the UK's departure from the EU and transatlantic trade wars.
The organisation has begun the process of appointing a new chief executive.
A lawyer by background, Ms Betts previously worked in the Foreign Office and diplomatic service, latterly as ambassador to Morocco.
Her career included roles in the Cabinet Office and the Joint Intelligence Organisation.
Ms Betts remains an adviser to the UK government's Board of Trade and chairwoman of the CBI's International Trade and Investment Council.
She is also a member of the Scottish government's Trade Board.
The SWA represents 75 member companies - about 90% of the Scotch whisky industry.
According to the association, Scotch whisky exports were worth £4.9bn in 2019, before falling to £3.8bn last year.
In April, it said more than £550m of exports had been lost as a result of a 25% tariff imposed by the US on single malt in October 2019. The tariffs were recently suspended.
'Heartfelt gratitude'
SWA chairman Scott McCroskie said Ms Betts would be leaving the organisation later this year "with our heartfelt gratitude".
He added: "She has steered the industry successfully through a turbulent period, critically while punitive tariffs were imposed on Scotch whisky by the United States, through the UK's departure from the EU, and during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Her leadership has helped the industry emerge in a strong and forward-looking position."
Ms Betts said she was delighted to be appointed head of the Food and Drink Federation, which represents nearly 1,000 manufacturers in the UK.
She added: "These are rapidly changing times, with challenges and opportunities for the industry to grasp in everything from addressing climate change, to skills and livelihoods, and healthy diets."