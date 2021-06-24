Loganair to restore Aberdeen to Dublin link
Regional airline Loganair is to launch direct flights between Aberdeen and Dublin in September.
The move comes two weeks after the previous service between the cities was lost with the collapse of Stobart Air.
Loganair will initially operate flights in each direction on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
That will increase to a daily frequency from 28 March 2022, with extra flights due to be added on Mondays and Fridays from 24 April.
Tickets are already on sale for the new service, which is scheduled to start on 5 September.
The route adds to 10 others already flown from Aberdeen by Loganair, including to Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.
Both Inverness and Teesside will also be on the Loganair network from Dublin next summer.
'Vital link'
Loganair chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said the airline was pleased to "quickly restore the vital link between these two great cities".
She said: "We believe that, as certainty grows with the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, an easing of current travel restrictions to and from the Irish Republic will allow customers to book and travel with confidence."
She added that Loganair would be offering connections from its network via Aberdeen to Dublin - including from Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney.
Earlier this month, Loganair announced plans to include a £1 charge on every ticket sold to invest in schemes aimed at tackling climate change.
The airline's GreenSkies programme, which takes off next month, will see the "carbon offset charge" included.
Loganair said the money would be invested in projects to remove the same amount of carbon from the environment as produced by its aircraft.