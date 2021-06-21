Plans submitted for new £15m distillery in Stirling
Plans have been submitted for a new £15m whisky distillery and visitor centre on the outskirts of Stirling.
Wolfcraig Distillery hopes to build the facility on the grounds of the former headquarters of insurance giant Prudential.
If permission is granted, construction could start later this year. It is expected to take 14 months to complete.
The distillery would have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit a year.
Plans for the project include a bistro restaurant with capacity for 180 diners and a bar at Stirling's Craigforth Campus.
The development is expected to lead to the creation of up to 50 new jobs.
Wolfcraig was founded by former Whyte and Mackay Group chairman and chief executive Michael Lunn and co-directors John Moore and Jamie Lunn.
Craigforth Campus is being developed by Scottish property investment firm Ambassador Group.
Its plans include a new purpose-built office building on the north of the site, as well as hotels, retail units, leisure and "hospitality offerings", alongside a residential development.