Moray brewer WooHa bought out of administration
- Published
Production is expected to restart soon at Moray-based brewer WooHa, after the firm was bought out of administration.
More than a dozen staff were made redundant when the business collapsed in March.
The business and its assets have been bought by North Coast Brewing Co Ltd, whose portfolio includes Isle of Skye Brewing and Black Wolf Brewery.
Founded in 2015, WooHa produced a range of craft beers, with brands including Hop Stampede and Jenny from the Bock.
WooHa's market included continental Europe, the US, Russia and China.
Administrators from FRP were called in after the company hit severe financial difficulties, which were attributed to the effects of the Covid pandemic on the hospitality industry and Brexit-related export issues.
Before its collapse, the business had invested in a 16,000 sq ft facility in Kinloss, and was developing its sales both in the UK and overseas.
North Coast Brewing director Kenny Webster said he had already started recruiting new staff for the Kinloss site.
He said: "We have ambitious plans to grow and the acquisition provides us with access to high-quality production facilities, a range of quality brands and an established network of trade and consumer customers.
"We hope to restart brewing at our new site very soon and, as the business develops, we hope to create a number of new jobs."