Covid in Scotland: Great British Prawns collapses
A pioneering aquaculture firm which launched Scotland's first "green" prawn farm two years ago has collapsed.
Stirlingshire-based Great British Prawns ceased trading after taking a hit from the impact of Covid restrictions.
Administrators said that all 18 jobs at the business had been lost.
When Great British Prawns launched it 2019, it claimed to be the world's first sustainable land-based, clean water prawn farm.
At the time, the Balfron-based company said the majority of the UK's king prawns were being sourced frozen from farms in the Far East and Central America.
It added that its approach avoided freezing or air miles.
Joint administrator Graeme Bain, from Johnston Carmichael, said: "Unfortunately the business had already ceased to trade prior to the appointment of administrators, and the majority of employees had been placed on furlough.
"Regrettably, with no ongoing trade, all 18 jobs at the business have been lost.
"With the vast majority of demand for the company's product coming from the hospitality industry, Covid restrictions undoubtedly had a significant impact on the business.
"The administrators are currently looking to realise value from the company's assets."