Scottish permanent job placements see near-record upturn
Last month saw near-record growth in the number of people securing permanent jobs in Scotland, according to a survey of recruiters.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs found permanent appointments rose at the second-fastest rate since the labour market survey launched in 2003.
The data also showed another uptick in temporary staff billings in Scotland.
Respondents generally attributed the increases to greater demand for staff amid increased economic activity.
The jobs report was released a day after the Bank of England suggested the UK economy will enjoy its fastest growth in more than 70 years in 2021 as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
The economy is expected to expand by 7.25% this year, with extra government spending helping to limit job losses.
April's rise in permanent placements across Scotland - the fourth monthly increase in a row - was faster than that seen for the UK as a whole.
Meanwhile, Scottish recruiters registered a fall in the availability of permanent candidates during the month.
Respondents noted that job seekers remained uncertain of switching roles due to the pandemic.
The supply of short-term staff across Scotland fell further during April.
Recruiters recorded another rise in temporary vacancies, with the latest upturn the steepest since July 2017.
The expansion was also quicker than that registered across the UK as a whole.
'Positive signs'
RBS chief economist Sebastian Burnside said the Scottish labour market continued to perform strongly into the second quarter of the year, in terms of both permanent appointments and temp billings.
He said: "Further positive signs came from vacancies data, which highlighted further surges in demand for both short-term and permanent staff.
"It is a clear indication that companies across Scotland are stepping up hiring efforts in line with the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
"The switch towards hiring permanent staff may also reflect improved confidence and a clearer outlook among Scottish firms.
"Overall, the data point to a sustained recovery of the labour market, as businesses anticipate a return to more normal business conditions over the summer."