Accountancy group Azets plans 250 new jobs in Scotland
- Published
An international accountancy group has announced plans to create 250 new jobs in Scotland over the next five years.
The move by Azets, which specialises in small and medium-sized businesses, is part of a drive to increase growth by 50% north of the border by 2026.
It currently employs about 500 partners and staff in Scotland, with a turnover of about £40m.
The expansion includes plans to upgrade its eight Scottish offices and create new bases in Aberdeen and Glasgow.
Existing offices will also receive a "multi-million-pound" investment, including Azets' 25,000 sq ft base at Braehead in Renfrewshire.
Its Edinburgh and Perth offices are also scheduled for "remodelling".
'Hybrid working environment'
In a statement, Azets said its growth plans were intended to create a "fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment".
Staff are being encouraged to "work from anywhere" (WFA), with investment being made in infrastructure and systems to support the transformation.
Azets' chief executive for Scotland and the North, Peter Gallanagh, said: "Office life is changing rapidly and forever, as is the support needed by our clients.
"Our new offices will provide our staff with the space they need to deliver outstanding client service and where our clients can engage with our staff in the most efficient manner possible."
He added: "Our investment and growth plan is heavily weighted towards organic growth, but we are also looking at further acquisitions, in particular niche firms that could bring an expertise or specialisation that will add value to our extensive public and private sector client base."
Azets is an international accounting, tax, audit, advisory and business services group headquartered in the UK, with 160 offices across Europe.
It currently employs more than 6,500 staff and 600 partners.
In recent years, Scottish acquisitions have included accountancy firms Campbell Dallas and Scott-Moncrieff, which have since rebranded to Azets.