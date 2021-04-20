Scottish unemployment rate remains unchanged
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate from December 2020 to February 2021 remained at 4.4%.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the employment rate, for those aged 16 to 64, over the same period was 74.6%.
This was up 0.2% on the previous quarter.
There were 2.567 million people aged 16-64 in employment between December and February, while 120,000 in that age range were unemployed.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "The latest figures suggest that the jobs market has been broadly stable in recent months after the major shock of last spring."
UK-wide, the unemployment rate fell to 4.9%.
According to the ONS, some 1.67 million people were unemployed between December and February. That is down 50,000 on the previous quarter but still 311,000 higher than a year ago.
It said young people continued to bear the brunt of the crisis, amid large-scale job losses in sectors such as hospitality and retail.
People under 25 accounted for more than half of the payroll jobs lost in the year to March, it said - some 436,000 positions.
Unprecedented measures to avoid a rise in unemployment, including the furlough scheme, have kept down the number of people looking for jobs at only 4.4% of the Scottish adult workforce.
That's the same in December to February as in the preceding autumn months and below the UK figure, which fell slightly.
The number in work was up, but remained below the UK rate, and the claimant count was little changed at 212,000 people, depending on benefits linked to unemployment or low pay.
That figure nearly doubled at the start of the pandemic.
The number of Scots in payrolled jobs dropped by 73,000 in the year to last month.
Less robust figures from the ONS suggest job vacancies across the UK rose in March and that may have accelerated this month.