ScotRail inspectors back industrial action in pay dispute
- Published
Rail services in Scotland face further disruption after ScotRail ticket examiners voted to support industrial action.
The RMT rail union said its members "overwhelmingly" backed the move in an escalating row over enhanced payments for rest-day working.
The move comes as ScotRail conductors continue a series of 24-hour strikes over the same issue.
ScotRail expressed disappointment at the outcome of the ballot.
The RMT said its executive would now decide on the next steps in the dispute.
RMT general secretary Mick Cash said it was "now time for Abellio to get out of their bunker and do the right thing by their staff".
He added: "It's time for serious talks, a serious approach to workplace fairness and justice and a serious solution to be reached."
In a statement, ScotRail said it would await further information from the RMT about the outcome of the action and the impact on train services.
'Completely wrong'
Head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: "I'm disappointed the RMT's ticket examiner members have voted for strike action when we are in the midst of the pandemic.
"When we are on the cusp of safely welcoming customers back onto Scotland's Railway as lockdown restrictions ease, strike action over increased overtime payments is completely wrong for staff and customers."
He added: "We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on customers, particularly those key workers who are reliant on our services, but services may have to be cancelled."
Train conductors are due to continue their strike action each Sunday until 2 May.
The RMT has said there may be further action if no agreement is reached with ScotRail.