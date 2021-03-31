Trading relationships three months after Brexit

"Our customers have been quite positive, given that we've been with them for many years," says the factory boss. "But you can definitely see a sway in sentiment towards procuring in the EU. It's costing our clients more too. It's easier, it's cheaper, and this is a big risk for us. If that sentiment takes hold, potentially some of our clients will require to trade with us in the EU, so some of our activity should shift from here to the EU".