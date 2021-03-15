'More than 1,200' Scottish chain stores closed in 2020
More than 1,200 chain stores closed in Scotland last year, largely as a result of changing consumer habits, according to a new study.
PwC research compiled by the Local Data Company (LDC) found there were 1,264 closures and 612 openings in 2020.
The figures did not include stores temporarily shut down because of lockdown restrictions.
PwC said the study highlighted the long-term impact of "digital migration" in the retail industry.
But it also warned that the full impact of the Covid pandemic may not yet have been felt, given the extent of government support offered to businesses over the past year.
According to the latest figures, the net change in store numbers, at -4.1%, was the worst performance in recent years.
PwC said that in total, there were now 2,500 fewer chain stores in Scotland than at the end of 2015.
Last year, there were 883 chain store closures on the high street leading to a net loss of 432 stores - a net loss of -3.5%.
'Biggest impact'
Shopping centres in Scotland felt the biggest impact in percentage terms, with 279 closures and 103 openings leading to a -7.4% reduction in stores.
Retail parks proved to be the most resilient sector, with 102 closures and 58 openings, giving a net change of -3.2%.
Jason Higgs, head of retail for PwC Scotland, said: "The bricks and mortar of Scotland's retail sector continues to be influenced by changing consumer habits, ahead of all else.
"Hanging above our data for this year, however, is Covid-19.
"Worryingly, the real impact of the pandemic is yet to be felt as some stores 'temporarily closed' during lockdowns, but considered as open in the research, are unlikely to ever welcome customers again."