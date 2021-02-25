Mackie's says shoppers 'seek pick-me-up treats' in lockdown
Demand for premium ice cream has risen as consumers seek a "pick-me-up treat" during lockdown, according to food brand Mackie's of Scotland.
The firm said demand for take-home tubs of its ice cream initially fell after the first lockdown last March.
It attributed that to a "panic-buying rush" as the public filled freezers and baskets with staples.
But it said ice cream sales quickly recovered, as consumers sought "a little luxury" while stuck at home.
Recent market research conducted by Kantar Worldpanel found UK demand for premium ice cream grew by 17.5% in 2020, while sales of low-calorie alternatives dropped significantly.
Mackie's itself experienced a 37% growth in ice cream sales throughout 2020, leading to an estimated 6% UK-market share in all major retailers.
Mackie's latest annual results, covering the year to the end of May 2020, reported a rise in profits from chocolate as well as take-home ice cream sales.
Chocolate sales climbed by 46% after "recipe refinements helped secure further supermarket listings and buyer loyalty".
Meanwhile, Mackie's, which is based at Westertown Farm in Aberdeenshire, said it was aiming to become 100% self-sufficient in renewable energy this year.
It is currently constructing a new £4.5m low-carbon refrigeration system, which is projected to reduce its energy use by up to 80%.
Mackie's already operates four wind turbines and a 10-acre solar farm.