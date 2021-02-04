Seafood bodies brief politicians on Brexit impact
Representatives from Scotland's fishing and seafood industry are briefing politicians on the impact of the Brexit trade deal.
The move follows Westminster protests last month by seafood firms over problems exporting produce to the EU.
They highlighted disruption caused by new border controls introduced after the end of the UK's transition period.
Firms reported that customs bureaucracy had caused delays and left consignments of fish rotting at the border.
Scotland Food and Drink, NFU Scotland and the Scottish Seafood Association are taking part in virtual sessions with MPs at the Scottish Affairs Committee and MSPs at Holyrood's Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Affairs Committee.
Ahead of the briefing, Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation chief executive Tavish Scott told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The new normal is higher costs, more red tape and uncertainty over times into market place.
"That's not acceptable to us - that's not acceptable to any exporter at all - and therefore the UK government have to address that.
"That's what we have been pressing and I will press again with UK ministers today."
He added: "Most of us from the seafood industry are on calls with the UK government every week - sometimes daily.
"We have been making these points for over a month now and, frankly, little has happened.
"We have asked for a taskforce to be set up - that was two weeks ago - to look at the systems problems that exist because of the export restrictions that are placed upon us. That has yet to be set up."
The salmon industry alone is worth £1bn a year to the Scottish economy in terms of output. It exports more than £300m worth of salmon into the EU per year.