Scottish retailers report 13,000 jobs lost before Covid
Scottish retail lost 13,000 jobs and £3.5bn in annual turnover before the start of Covid restrictions, according to a trade body.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) has called for a national strategy to support firms.
It said that the outlook for retailers had become worse during the pandemic as more shoppers were buying online.
The findings are part of the SRC's new manifesto.
SRC director David Lonsdale said: "Retail was already in a difficult position before 2020.
"Covid has accelerated the existing trends, including driving customers towards digital, weakened demand, and put retailers under unparalleled pressure.
'Retail revolution'
"A more coherent approach to the industry led by a strategy which protects ordinary consumers and provides a competitive tax system will provide a framework that can help retail recover."
The retail industry in Scotland provides almost 250,000 jobs and is the country's largest private sector employer.
The SRC manifesto launch comes ahead of the Scottish Parliament election in May.
It reports that 13,000 retail jobs were lost between 2016 and 2018 and £3.48bn in annual turnover was lost from the industry between 2014 and 2018.
Mr Lonsdale added: "This Holyrood election comes as the industry hits the very apex of the current retail revolution.
"The next Scottish government and MSPs will have to respond to this reality."