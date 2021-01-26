Covid in Scotland: Unemployment in Scotland fell slightly in autumn
- Published
The number people looking for work in Scotland fell slightly during the autumn, new figures show.
Unemployment dropped by about 1,000 to 123,000 between September and November, during a period when Covid restrictions were eased.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a 4.4% unemployment rate in Scotland, 0.1% lower than the previous quarter.
The number of Scots in work also increased by 26,000.
The employment rate for ages 16 to 64 was 74.4%, up 0.5% on the previous three months.
Scottish government Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said the figures did not fully reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy because furlough measures had continued.
He said: "HMRC early estimates for December 2020 for Scotland also show that there were 2.3 million payrolled employees in Scotland, increasing by 9,000 compared with November, however 67,000 lower than a year ago.
"These figures still do not reflect the full impact of coronavirus or outlook for employment, as the Job Retention Scheme continues to play an important role in supporting employers and employees.
"Combined with the huge economic uncertainty caused by Brexit, this remains an extremely uncertain time for the economy and jobs."
UK-wide jobless increase
Across the UK as a whole unemployment rose to 5% from 4.9% in the three months to November.
Some 1.72 million were jobless as Covid continued to hit the jobs market, the highest unemployment level in five years.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "This crisis has gone on far longer than any of us hoped and every job lost as a result is a tragedy.
"Our Plan for Jobs includes grants and loans so that firms can keep employees on, the furlough scheme to help protect jobs, and programmes like Kickstart alongside record investment in skills."