McQueens Dairies reports sharp rise in milk deliveries
- Published
A Scottish dairy firm has reported a sharp rise in the number of milk deliverers it employs as a result of lockdowns.
McQueens Dairies said it took on an extra 170 workers last year as doorstep deliveries grew.
It now has more than 400 and plans to boost that number during the course of this year.
The Glasgow firm runs distribution depots across central and southern Scotland and the north of England.
Chairman Mick McQueen said his company had experienced a significant increase in demand for its doorstep delivery service.
'Safe and reliable'
He said: "More and more customers tell us that they really like opening their doors in the morning to a delivery of fresh milk, and that's being reflected in the number of milkmen we employ.
"The lockdowns that we have all had to face up to since March have had an impact on consumers' habits, and customers are also telling us that they like the convenience of the safe and reliable milk delivery service our milkmen provide them."
McQueens operates distributions depots in Glasgow, Edinburgh, East Kilbride, Kirkcaldy and Galashiels, as well as some in the north of England.