Small seafood firm exports from Scotland to EU 'resume'
Exports of Scottish seafood from smaller companies to the EU have resumed, according to the transport company that handles most of the trade.
DFDS stopped groupage exports on 8 January after delays in getting new paperwork for border posts in France.
Industry bodies said many firms were being hit by red tape and IT issues.
One Scottish shellfish firm warned it was on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of delays at ports in the UK and EU.
It came as fishing businesses staged a protest in Westminster to highlight the post-Brexit export problems they are facing.
In a statement on Monday, DFDS it had resumed exports from its facility in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, where many smaller batches of seafood are consolidated into truckloads.
It pointed out that single company truckloads had continued to operate during the suspension.
A spokeswoman added: "We have experienced great collaboration with authorities and customers to find fast solutions to deal with this unfortunate situation.
"We would like to thank them for their patience and willingness in a situation that is still new to us all, however long we have prepared."
Exports from Larkhall will be transported to the English Channel ports and on to customs and the large market in Boulogne-sur-Mer.
According to industry sources, the delays led to a sharp drop in exports - in one company's case, the normal flow of 100 tonnes of seafood per week resulted in only 8.5 tonnes being shipped.