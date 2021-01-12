Power firm Aggreko invests £4.5m in 'future energy hub'
- Published
Temporary power provider Aggreko is to convert its production facility in West Dunbartonshire into a "future energy hub" as part of a £4.5m investment.
The firm's plans for its Dumbarton site include replacing all diesel with low-emission hydrotreated vegetable oil.
Smart battery storage and LED lighting will also be used to make energy use at the facility more efficient.
Aggreko has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2030.
The project includes the acquisition of land at Lomondgate Park next to the existing site, which is owned by Strathleven Regeneration CIC (SRCIC).
Construction, which is already under way, represents an investment of £4m with local firms.
Aggreko said it planned to create a "campus-style working environment" for more than 300 employees at the site.
'Greener products'
Aggreko manufacturing director Aine Finlayson said: "Our Dumbarton facility sits at the heart of everything we do around the world, and is driven by the amazing team of people who work there.
"This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to our team and the local area, and making sure that we're continuing to produce the high-quality, reliable and greener products that our customers expect.
"Scotland is on an exciting journey towards net zero and we want to be part of that."
Aggreko's Lomondgate facility develops modular power, storage and temperature control systems which are used across the world to support projects in eight key sectors including construction, utilities and mining.
It has also provided power for major events, including the Glastonbury Festival and the US Super Bowl.