Seafood logistics firm DFDS tackles export backlog

Published
The Scottish fishing industry's largest logistics provider has said it is tackling "a backlog of fresh fish" at its main Scottish depot as disruption continues at UK ports following Brexit.

DFDS Logistics Scotland temporarily halted export groupage - truckloads combining multiple small consignments - on Thursday after hitting problems.

It cited paperwork and IT issues for the move.

DFDS said it would be working over the weekend to bring down the backlog.

The company's comments came as seafood exporters said they had been hit by a "perfect storm" of bureaucracy, IT problems and confusion following new border rules introduced last week.

A government spokesman acknowledged that there had been "some issues", but said ministers had always been clear there would be some disruption at the end of the transition period.

A spokeswoman for DFDS said the backlog of fresh fish started earlier this week because of a delay in obtaining the right health certificates for transporting the fresh goods into Europe.

She said: "Over the days, the backlog has increased as we experience some difficulties in the interface between DFDS' and the authorities' IT Systems and because customs documentations too often lack the quality needed to be accepted in the systems.

"We have put extra resources in place to fix the IT issues and have at all times been ready to support our customers getting their documentations right before entering the ports or Eurotunnel."

She added: "Over the weekend, we will work to bring down the backlog and today, Friday afternoon, we see goods starting to move slowly again as some of the issues are being resolved.

"At the moment we can't say when we expect to be fully back to normality."

More on this story

