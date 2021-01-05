Covid in Scotland: Business welcomes new grant support
- Published
Scottish business groups have broadly welcomed new funding support aimed at helping firms stay afloat during the latest lockdown.
The chancellor has announced a £4.6bn UK-wide funding package to help firms forced to close as a result of the new restrictions.
It includes one-off grants of up to £9,000 for retail and hospitality businesses, depending on their size.
The Scottish government will receive £375m under the scheme.
Scottish retailers and small firms called for the cash to be targeted at firms hardest hit by the lockdown.
The new lockdown extends the length of time non-essential shops are forced to close from mid-January to 1 February.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), which described the latest lockdown as "unsettling", has estimated its members will lose as much as £675m by then.
SRC director David Lonsdale said it was "vital" for a proportion of the devolved funding to be made available for businesses which will continue to be closed as a result of the new restrictions.
'Early clarity'
He called on Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to provide "early clarity" on forthcoming support.
"In England these funds will be directed at retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses forced to close down," he said.
"Whilst the mechanisms of support may well be different here - and the Scottish government has already laid out some support - it's fair and appropriate these new funds are used to support the same types of firms in Scotland.
"We therefore hope the finance secretary will provide early clarity on how this latest windfall will be used to keep retail and other consumer facing firms viable during the current forced hibernation."
Andrew McRae, from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said the new cash injection could help "a share of Scottish firms" survive until the vaccine is rolled out.
He said: "The Scottish government must ensure this new funding reaches businesses before the end of January.
"The new £375m should be split between cash grants for smaller property based firms, and extra help for non-premises based operators that have had little or no help so far.
"But before any of this can happen, councils and government need to break the administrative logjam preventing money reaching businesses."
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron said the additional business support from the Treasury was "needed and to be welcomed" but added that it did not go far enough to mitigate the costs of shutting down businesses.
"At a time when employees are anxious about their jobs and business owners are struggling to plan ahead, with cash running out, we ask that the Scottish government allocate every penny of this additional funding to supporting businesses and saving our jobs," she said.
"Billions have already been spent helping millions of businesses - we cannot allow businesses to fail at what we all hope will be our last hurdle.''
On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a new lockdown in Scotland until at least the end of January - including a legally enforceable stay-at-home order - after a sharp rise in cases caused by a new Covid-19 variant.
She told MSPs that further initiatives would be announced later this week to help struggling companies which have been forced to close.