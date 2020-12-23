Brexit: If the boat comes in

And so it became a totem for the Eurosceptics: the CFP could be blamed for the industry's ills. The fleets out of north-east Scotland and Cornwall were heavily in favour of Brexit. The industry is focussed on coastal communities, and important to their self-image and pride. Speaking out for them and against the CFP, as Alex Salmond and the SNP did in the days when the party was pegged back to north-east Scotland, paid political dividends.