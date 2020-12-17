Covid in Scotland: Jobs lost as printing firm collapses
An Edinburgh-based commercial printing firm has gone into administration, with the loss of 40 jobs.
Allander Print collapsed this week after suffering "unsustainable cash flow problems" as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.
Administrators from FRP Advisory have since sold Allander's assets to another Edinburgh firm, Tempus IME.
Tempus provides digital design, print, marketing and communications services to blue-chip businesses.
In a statement, FRP said: "The administration was caused by unsustainable cash flow problems stemming from the current Covid-19 restrictions.
"Unfortunately, the administration has resulted in 40 staff being made redundant with immediate effect.
"Two remaining staff are being retained in the short term to assist with administration and site clearance."
Tempus managing director described Allander Print, which was founded in 1995, as "a highly prestigious brand".
He added: "The company has been adversely affected by Covid-19 like numerous companies all over the UK.
"Tempus, with its unique business model, will be able to support the existing Allander customers and will be introducing new innovations built around excellent customer support."