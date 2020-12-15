Scotland's unemployment rate falls slightly
The unemployment rate in Scotland has fallen slightly over the latest quarter and remains below the UK rate, figures show.
Office for National Statistics figures show the rate decreased from 4.5% to 4.2% between August and October. It compares with a UK-wide rate of 4.9%.
Scotland's employment rate estimate rose to 74.8% over the same period.
The Scottish government said the figures still did not reflect the full impact of Covid-19 on employment.