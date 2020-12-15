BBC News

Scotland's unemployment rate falls slightly

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

The unemployment rate in Scotland has fallen slightly over the latest quarter and remains below the UK rate, figures show.

Office for National Statistics figures show the rate decreased from 4.5% to 4.2% between August and October. It compares with a UK-wide rate of 4.9%.

Scotland's employment rate estimate rose to 74.8% over the same period.

The Scottish government said the figures still did not reflect the full impact of Covid-19 on employment.

Related Topics

  • Unemployment
  • Scottish government
  • Scotland economy
  • Employment

More on this story

  • UK unemployment rate continues to surge

    Published
    10 November

  • Scotland's unemployment rate remains steady over summer

    Published
    13 October

  • Employment in Scotland down 15,000 during lockdown

    Published
    11 August