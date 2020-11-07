Teenage cyclist killed in Falkirk road collision
A teenage cyclist has been killed in a road accident in Falkirk.
The 16-year-old boy died at the scene of the collision, which also involved a silver Mercedes Benz, on Friday night.
It happened on the A803 Polmont Road, at its junction with Dundas Road, at about 20:55. The road was closed until 04:00 while police carried out an investigation.
Police said the 28-year-old driver of the Mercedes and their two passengers were not hurt.
Sgt David Marr thanked members of the public who stopped to help at the scene of the crash.
He added: "This was a serious collision and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the boy who sadly lost his life, along with all of those involved.
"Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.
"I would ask motorists using the A803 yesterday evening and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible."