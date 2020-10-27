Covid: 'Disillusioned' dentists join growing dental group
- Published
Scotland's largest dental group has reported a surge in dentists seeking to join the business since the coronovirus lockdown was lifted.
Clyde Munro said many dental practice owners had become "disillusioned" by the impact of Covid-19 and were looking "either for an exit or for a chance to focus on their clinical work".
The group's comments came as it reported acquiring two new practices.
A further 10 acquisitions are close to being completed.
Clyde Munro currently has 42 practices across Scotland, with more than 200 dentists, 350 staff and 300,000 patients.
The practices are across the central belt, in Fife, Dundee, the north-east, the Highlands and the Borders.
It expects to own 50 practices by the end of this year.
Clyde Munro said it had had "numerous inquiries" from dentists looking to join the group, many of whom had become "disillusioned" during the course of the year.
'Changing conditions'
Group founder Jim Hall said: "Since lockdown the sector has had to adapt dramatically to changing conditions, and we have found many practice owners perhaps re-evaluating their priorities in light of the pandemic, and bringing forward personal plans which would have otherwise been put on hold.
"We understand this, and we are in a position to take the strain of running the business side of a practice, making challenging decisions in ever-changing time frames while allowing our dentists to focus on what they love."
Mr Hall added that the group expected to continue on the acquisition trail into next year.
The company said all of its practices were now providing a range of treatments after reopening in June following the lockdown.
Jim Hall founded Clyde Munro in 2015, when he acquired seven practices with the backing of private equity firm Synova Capital and Investec Bank.