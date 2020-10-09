Security staff 'cut by a third' at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports
- Published
More than 100 security jobs are to be lost at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, according to the Unite union.
The union said ICTS Security was seeking to cut 84 staff at Glasgow and 34 at Aberdeen, in both cases more than a third of the workforce.
ICTS, which took over security at the airports in December, has been approached for comment.
The union called for more support for the aviation sector and said it would work to avoid compulsory redundancies.
Unite said about 800 jobs were now under threat at Glasgow airport and 100 at Aberdeen as various firms sought to reduce staff because of lower passenger numbers during the Covid crisis.
'Devastating blow'
ICTS provides staff for baggage screening as well as gate security, employing about 200 workers in Glasgow and 95 at Aberdeen.
Unite regional officer Pat McIlvogue said: "The proposal by ICTS Security to cut its workforce by 40% at Glasgow Airport is another devastating blow to the nation's civil aviation industry."
Airports operator AGS, which owns both Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, said the news was a "stark reminder" of the challenges facing the aviation sector.
A spokesman said: "The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on every aspect of our industry and this is evident in the thousands of jobs already lost and the many more that remain at risk.
"Airports and airlines throughout the UK have experienced a complete collapse in passenger demand and it is for this reason we have been calling for sector support."
- Published
- 29 September