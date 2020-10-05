Glasgow-based Weir Group exits oil and gas in £314m deal
Weir Group has announced it is selling its oil and gas division to Caterpillar in a £314m deal.
The division employs more than 2,000 people, most of them in North America. It was loss-making in the first half of this year.
Weir has pursued a strategy of leaving the power and oil and gas markets.
It has concentrated efforts on mining, which generate revenues of over £2bn annually. The business processes the majority of the world's mined copper.
This is a key component in smart phones, solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.
The deal with Caterpillar is subject to approval from both Weir shareholders and regulators but is expected to complete by the end of the year.
Weir Group chief executive officer Jon Stanton described the deal as "a major milestone".
He said: "It means Weir is ideally positioned to benefit from long-term structural demographic trends and climate change actions which will increase demand for essential metals that must also be produced more sustainably and efficiently.
"This will require the innovative engineering and close customer partnerships that define Weir, and it is why we are so excited about the future."
Joe Creed, vice president of Caterpillar's oil and gas and marine division, said the move "will expand our offerings to one of the broadest product lines in the well service industry".